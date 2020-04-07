Coronavirus in Ohio: Public Health to give update on coronavirus response

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates to the area’s COVID-19 response.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Mark Pompilio of the Community Blood Center, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.

Last week, Cooper discussed the 200 potentially non-compliant businesses Public Health was told about and that 18 of those businesses have officially been deemed non-essential.

On Monday, Governor DeWine announced that the Dayton Convention Center was identified as a possible treatment site as hospitals in the region prepare for a surge in cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 132 cases of coronavirus were reported to the state in Montgomery County, leading to 35 hospitalizations and two deaths. There are 4,782 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 1,354 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.

