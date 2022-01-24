COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,515,949 +9,774 Hospitalizations 105,059 +300 ICU admissions 12,517 +26 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,100.

The department reported 1,962 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,141,231 which is 61.09% of the state’s population. And 6,691 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,322 22.1% 17.5% In ICU 1,069 24.83% 17.23% On ventilator 743 14.45% 60.75%

Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is “as confident as you can be” that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks. Thousands of demonstrators protesting vaccine mandates descended onto Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The CDC is preparing to pivot the language of fully vaccinated.