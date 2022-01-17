COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,403,645+19,538
Hospitalizations102,294+165
ICU admissions12,290+14
Deaths*30,922N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 2,563 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,108,819, which is 60.82% of the state’s population. And 10,173 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,07224.9%18.1%
In ICU1,15626.53%17.37%
On ventilator80415.96%60.04%

The White House announced the federal website to request free COVID-19 tests Wednesday. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus. COVID vaccinations may temporarily lengthen a woman’s menstrual cycle, a new study reveals.