COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,403,645
|+19,538
|Hospitalizations
|102,294
|+165
|ICU admissions
|12,290
|+14
|Deaths*
|30,922
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 22,000.
The department reported 2,563 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,108,819, which is 60.82% of the state’s population. And 10,173 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,072
|24.9%
|18.1%
|In ICU
|1,156
|26.53%
|17.37%
|On ventilator
|804
|15.96%
|60.04%
