COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 13,600.

The department reported 1,806 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,004,764, which is 59.93% of the state’s population. And 7,137 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 6,177 24.6% 17.6% In ICU 1,307 29.25% 14.35% On ventilator 835 16.98% 57.96%

Doctors in Central Ohio urge masks and vaccines for students return to the classroom after winter break. Researchers in Antarctica have been infected with the coronavirus. Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic.