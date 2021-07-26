Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 543 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, July 26, a total of 1,122,647 (+543) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,546 (+59) hospitalizations and 8,434 (+8) ICU admissions. A total of 5,717,753 Ohioans — 48.92% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 3,915 from the previous day.

ODH reported an additional 18 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,467. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine has recently said the state could be days away from announcing a new incentive program to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but nothing has been announced.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations, but Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there’s a surge.