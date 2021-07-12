Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 224 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, July 12, 1,114,491 (+224) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,949 (+25) hospitalizations and 8,359 (+2) ICU admissions. A total of 5,629,241 people — or 48.2% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 2,776 from the previous day.

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.