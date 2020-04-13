Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 6,975 cases reported, 274 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of Monday, there are 6,975 cases reported, leading to 274 deaths. A total of 2,033 people have been hospitalized, 613 in critical care.

The state is now using updated criteria when reporting case numbers, based on CDC guidelines.

Before this change, the guidance only allowed doctors to count COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed by a laboratory test. Now, the new guidance will include cases that meet the following criteria:

A person will be counted if a quick test determines the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in the blood

A person will be counted if there is clinical evidence and epidemiological evidence of the presence of COVID-19 when there is no other likely diagnosis, even if there’s no lab test

Monday’s numbers include 6,881 laboratory confirmed cases and 94 probable cases that fit under the expanded definition. Six of the 274 deaths were reported under the expanded definition.