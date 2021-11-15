COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Nov. 15, ODH reports a total of 1,608,415 (+3,927) cases, leading to 82,448 (+137) hospitalizations and 10,394 (+19) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,603,424 people — or 56.49% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 7,045 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average is back over 4,000, at 4,012.

ODH reported 361 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 25,643. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.