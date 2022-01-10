COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 10 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,207,270
|+18,042
|Hospitalizations
|99,830
|+299
|ICU admissions
|12,059
|+21
|Deaths*
|30,072
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 16,700.
The department reported 3,513 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,060,346, which is 60.40% of the state’s population. And 13,048 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,747
|27.2%
|17.6%
|In ICU
|1,276
|28.47%
|15.42%
|On ventilator
|859
|17.15%
|59.42%
Students at Ohio University in Athens will require weekly testing for students and faculty. Scientists in Europe believe they found a new COVID strain made up of delta and omicron, dubbed ‘deltacron.‘ To help navigate the confusion of this next phase, here are some new words to know for the pandemic’s next phase.