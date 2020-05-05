Coronavirus in Ohio: Middletown has first COVID-19 death



MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Middletown Health Department released a statement Tuesday, May 5, saying that the city has had its first death related to COVID-19.

The person was a 69-year-old African American male who lived in the 45044 zip code. Officials are not disclosing additional information citing privacy concerns.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones in their time of grief, and we send our deepest sympathies.” said Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips in the release.

The health department reminds residents that COVID-19 is still out there and the most effective ways to prevent the disease are good hand washing and physical distancing.