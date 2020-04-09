Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio: Miami County now at 107 confirmed cases with 14 deaths from COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health (MCPH) said Thursday it has more cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county.

Health officials said in a release that as of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Miami County reported 107 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in Miami County. MCHP officials said revised case definitions and guidelines have contributed to the increase in the reported numbers. Under the new guidelines, people who may have not been tested but are listed with a “probable COVID-19” status, will be included in COVID-19 related deaths. The case onset date range is March 2, 2020 – April 7, 2020, and an age range of less than 1 year old to 96 years old.

According to ODH Director Dr. Acton, the next few weeks for Ohio will be more challenging as we reach the projected peak in new cases and hospitalization due to COVID-19 infections. As test results continue to be reported and more testing opportunities become available the increase could happen quickly. MCHP said it is important to remember that this is expected and that community members need to be more diligent in following the Stay-At-Home order and social distancing recommendations.

MCHP said if you can limit trips please do so, but if you have to make necessary trips to grocery stores or other essential businesses, it is recommended that you wear a mask wherever social distancing can be difficult.

