Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help

Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation launched a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund intended to offset expenses from the pandemic. Click here to read more or make a donation.

The Community Blood Center is taking emergency measures to avert a regional blood shortage. Donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and that test negative are needed for their plasma. Click here to schedule an appointment or call 937-461-3220.

The Dayton Foodbank is asking for donations to purchase more food for local families in need. Click here to donate online or click here for instructions on how to donate by mail.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum is donating all of its proceeds for its Dr. Fauci bobblehead to the 100 Million Mask Challenge. Click here to pre-order the bobblehead.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership has a list of open local businesses. Click here to see what restaurants are open or click here to see what retail and service businesses are open.

The State of Ohio is asking for companies, educational facilities, and other organizations that may have personal protective equipment (PPE) that could be used to donate it to the state. Click here to submit a detailed donation form.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton is in need of PPE while it operates as a Pandemic Child Care Center. Click here to donate to local YMCA chapter.