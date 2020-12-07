Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. Mike DeWine will address state at 2 p.m. Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus at 2 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 475,024 (+7,592) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,959 (+13) deaths and 29,233 (+274) hospitalizations.

A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard said the data is incomplete due to a surge in testing in recent weeks.

On Friday, DeWine laid out plans for distributing the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio starting later in December. He said the vaccine will first be distributed to people in these groups:

Health-care workers or personnel involved in the care of COVID-19 patients

EMS responders

Vulnerable individuals who live in close proximity and those who care for them, such as the staff and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities

DeWine said that a total of 659,475 vaccines, once approved, will come in shipments on or around Dec. 15 and 22 from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. That accounts for the first dose of the two-stage vaccines, with additional shipments expected in January.

Also on Friday, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, explained new quarantine guidelines announced by the state. They mirror updated guidelines recently released by the CDC. The quarantine period had been 14 days since the pandemic began, but with new research, Vanderhoff said there are now two options, both shorter.

First is for 10 days of experiencing no symptoms and without taking a COVID-19 test. Second is for seven days of experiencing no symptoms and with a negative test.

Vanderhoff said a person should quarantine after close contact with a person known to have the disease.