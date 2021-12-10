COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,768,367 (+7,359) cases, leading to 89,732 (+419) hospitalizations and 11,115 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,851,140 people — 58.61% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 10,168 from the previous day.

ODH reported 360 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 27,371. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now more than 6,400. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.