COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 11 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,625,551+3,263
Hospitalizations110,391+183
ICU admissions13,001+18
Deaths*35,005+413
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 7,500. 

The department reported 3,214 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,192,121 which is 61.53% of the state’s population. And 5,793 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total2,50910.3%16.4%
In ICU50312.18%21.55%
On ventilator3476.65%68.33%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.

