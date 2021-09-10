Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: latest numbers expected at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is expected to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m. 

As of Thursday, Sept. 9, a total of 1,276,738 (+7,897) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 67,694 (+255) hospitalizations and 9,019 (+24) ICU admissions.  A total of 6,148,395 Ohioans — 52.6% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 9,336 from the previous day.  

The Department of Health reported 73 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,020. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 5,000.  

During a news conference, Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff repeated that layers of protection are the best way to prevent getting sick. That includes masks, vaccinations, hand washing, and social distancing.

