Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

As of March 11, a total of 984,934 (+1,448) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 51,323 (+112) hospitalizations and 7,255 (+10) ICU admissions. A total of 2,157,525 people — or 18.46% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process in the state.

A total of 17,662 deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in the state. The Department of Health is updating the total only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. The last update was on Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine has said he will lift all state health orders related to the pandemic once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. He said the state is currently at 155.0, down from a peak in December of 845.5.

With case numbers declining, DeWine said that county fairs can proceed this year. Social-distancing and mask-wearing will be required as long as the health orders remain in place. And he said for high school spring sports that student-athletes will no longer be required to quarantine if there is incidental exposure to a positive case in the classroom.

DeWine said the visitation policy at state nursing homes will follow new federal guidelines that have relaxed rules for visitation.

On the updated map for the Public Health Advisory System, Franklin County and its surrounding counties remained at level 3, or red. A total of 21 counties were at level 2, or orange, and one county, Meigs, was at level 1, or yellow. The remaining counties were at level 3.

Vaccines are now available to those 50 and older, those in certain occupations and those with certain medical conditions:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes

Pregnant women

People with end-stage renal disease

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

A state portal for scheduling vaccinations launched Monday. Users can search for vaccine locations by city, county or ZIP code and find links to make appointments.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was vaccinated during DeWine’s briefing. At 53 years old, Husted became eligible Thursday. He was vaccinated at a clinic at one of his former schools in Montpelier, in the northwest corner of the state.

Comparing vaccination with COVID-19 testing, Husted said, “The needle in the arm is a lot more pleasant than the swab in the nose.”