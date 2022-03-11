COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of March 11 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,663,019+594
Hospitalizations113,118+48
ICU admissions13,303+6
Deaths*37,410+198
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

 

The 21-day case average is below 1,000.

The department reported 1,710 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,258,161 which is 62.09% of the state’s population. And 3,150 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6702.8%18.7%
In ICU1263.16%24.55%
On ventilator931.88%76.64%

Beginning Monday, the state will shift to reporting new cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily, according to ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The ODH will also ease COVID-19 case reporting requirements for K-12 schools as infections continue to drop statewide and nationwide.