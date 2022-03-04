COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.
Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,657,358
|+1,196
|Hospitalizations
|112,683
|+92
|ICU admissions
|13,250
|+9
|Deaths*
|36,822
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 1,600.
The department reported 2,429 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,230,266 which is 61.85% of the state’s population. And 3,623 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|954
|4%
|17.7%
|In ICU
|196
|4.86%
|23.3%
|On ventilator
|131
|2.66%
|72.48%
Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health. The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate starting March 8, the district announced Thursday. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7.