COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Friday.

Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,657,358 +1,196 Hospitalizations 112,683 +92 ICU admissions 13,250 +9 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,600.

The department reported 2,429 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,230,266 which is 61.85% of the state’s population. And 3,623 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 954 4% 17.7% In ICU 196 4.86% 23.3% On ventilator 131 2.66% 72.48%

Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health. The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate starting March 8, the district announced Thursday. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7.