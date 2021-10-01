COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Oct. 1, a total of 1,420,206 (+6,234) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 73,386 (+303) hospitalizations and 9,523 (+32) ICU admissions. A total of 6,312,430 Ohioans — 54% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,499 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 328 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 22,273. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. That is the highest reported total during the delta wave.

During a news conference, Friday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced the Ohio Vax-2-School program will double the total prize money announced by Governor Mike DeWine from $1 million to $2 million.

“This is the time for younger Ohioans to get the facts and to make the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine, to help protect themselves and others,” said Vanderhoff. “And we’re hopeful the $2 million in scholarship prizes will help provide an incentive much like Vax-A-Million did to help speed up the timeline for Ohioans who are seeking to be vaccinated.”

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses: