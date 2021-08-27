Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 4,855 new cases reported, 70 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, August 27, a total of 1,202,728(+4,855) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,200(+165) hospitalizations and 8,772 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,035,272 Ohioans — 51.63% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,428 from the previous day.   

The Department of Health reported 70 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,799. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. 

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 3,000.

