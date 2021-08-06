Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,666 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Friday, Aug. 6, a total of 1,138,600 (+1,666) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,425 (+107) hospitalizations and 8,521 (+5) ICU admissions.

ODH reported 26 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,556. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. 

During a news conference Friday, Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio is currently split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and he encouraged all Ohioans to get on board with the CDC’s recommendation to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The most effective tool we have today is the vaccine,” DeWine said. “People who are not vaccinated are not safe. I want to make sure everyone has the facts.”

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.

