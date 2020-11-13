Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 8,071 new cases, 42 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, a total of 282,528 (+8,071) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,700 (+42) deaths and 21,856 (+298) hospitalizations.

The amount of cases reported Thursday were the highest since Ohio began recording the data, and the number of hospitalizations was second-highest.

“This is growing at a massive amount, and we’re going to take the actions that need to be taken,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during his Thursday briefing.

DeWine spoke less than 24 hours after he addressed the state and announced new restrictions on gatherings and a new mask mandate aimed at retail businesses. DeWine said Thursday that no decisions will be made on new restrictions for bar, restaurants and fitness centers for another week.

“My hope is, from last night and all of the discussion and people really seeing what’s going on in all of Ohio, that we’ll all be more careful, we’ll all wear masks more,” DeWine said.

DeWine announced an additional $200,000 will be given to each of Ohio’s 113 local health departments to help in COVID-19 efforts.