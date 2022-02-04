COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Friady, Feb. 4 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,605,245+4,004
Hospitalizations108,801+203
ICU admissions12,855+19
Deaths*34,217+680
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 15,000. 

The department reported 1,642 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,177,678 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 3,274 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,34814.1%18.6%
In ICU68716.85%20.41%
On ventilator4709.24%66.38%

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff detailed the latest in the state’s precipitous drop in COVID-19 cases, as the omicron variant wave falls off its peak during a news conference, Friday. Coronavirus cases reported every week by Ohio schools came in under 20,000 for the first time in a month on Thursday, as the state continues to see infections drop from an omicron variant wave peak in January.