Coronavirus in Ohio: Clark State donates beds to Logan County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark State Community College Registered Nursing program donated eight hospital beds to be used at an overflow hospital in Logan County on Wednesday, April 1.

Clark State classes have all been moved to online or alternate formats following the decisions of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. In-person clinical experiences, which include RN and LPN labs, have been suspended for the remainder of the semester.

“We want to support our front-line health care providers during this crisis and realized the best way we could do so was to provide some of the equipment they need,” said Dr. Gwen Stevenson, director of nursing programs at Clark State, in a press release. “They are the most at-risk. We are grateful for the work they are doing and want to give back in a time of need.”

Clark State hopes that the additional hospital beds will help Logan County prepare for a possible overflow of hospital patients due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Tiffany Hunter, vice president of academic affairs at Clark State, said Clark State is happy to be able to play a small part in helping the healthcare community at this difficult time.