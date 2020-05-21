Coronavirus in Ohio: City leaders to highlight safety as restaurants reopen

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – State and local leaders are gathering to highlight safety measures being taken on the day restaurants in Ohio reopen inside dining.

State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) will join a local restaurant and local leadership to highlight the safety precautions being taken at restaurants to combat the Coronavirus. The event will show how restaurants are complying with the safety regulations required to reopen inside dining, and that it is safe for citizens to return to their favorite restaurants.

Rep. Antani said in a release he believes Ohioans can both combat the virus and responsibly restart the economy. You can watch the news conference live here when it begins at noon.