Coronavirus in Ohio: Butler County reports second COVID-19 death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County General Health District officials said in a press release that a second Butler County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The second patient was a male, 70, with underlying health conditions. He lived in the 45056 zip code and it is not known how he contracted the disease.

The Health District is not disclosing additional information, citing privacy concerns.

“This is sad news for the family and friends of the man who passed, as well as for many others, including those working hard to prevent the COVID-19 disease from spreading. We are in this together. Our hearts go out to the family in their time of grief, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer in the release.