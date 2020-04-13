Coronavirus in Ohio: Butler County confirms first case in jail

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 at its jail.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a press release that over the weekend, the Butler County Jail medical staff tested an inmate who was exhibiting a low grade fever for COVID-19.

The male inmate who tested positive, 35, along with his cell mate, were moved to another Butler County jail facility that has been emptied and prepped to handle inmates that test positive for the COVID-19.

The cell mate has also been tested with results pending.