Coronavirus in Ohio: 3 Miami Valley counties top the list of COVID-19 cases by population

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in his Tuesday briefing the top three counties in Ohio for occurrences of COVID-19 are in the Miami Valley.

Mercer, Champaign and Darke Counties lead the state in cases of COVID-19 when ranked by cases per 100,000 in population. DeWine said these counties “have the highest number of cases for the population for the last 14 days.” The State began ranking counties by population to even the numbers across Ohio and paint a clearer picture of where counties stand when compared to more or less populous areas.

DeWine also pointed to what he called “good news” as the state has seen a downturn in the number of cases with 1,095 new cases reported in the 24 hours prior to Tuesday’s 2 p.m. update.

The Ohio Department of Education produced a map that shows school districts across the state and how they plan to return to class in the coming weeks. You can find WDTN.com’s map here.

