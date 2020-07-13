Coronavirus causing nationwide coin shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Federal Reserve, the nation is experiencing a coin shortage due to the pandemic. As a result, many businesses are no longer using coins to make change in their stores.

Michael Williams is the owner of American Coin and Jewelry in Dayton. He said with fewer in-person money transactions and fewer workers at the U.S. Mint, there are also fewer coins circulating.

“There’s less people using cash so there’s also not an influx of coins coming in just through normal spending. The United States Mint has suspended partially some of their operations. They’re not producing as many coins as they normally would be. Another big factor is people are unable to liquidate a lot of their coins in normal ways that they would at the bank or coin shops,” he said.

As a result of the shortage, local businesses are asking customers to use exact change or pay with credit or debit.

“They gave the option because of the coin shortage to round the change up and donate it to the food bank or put it on my Kroger card. If it goes on my Kroger card I’m not losing any money so it’s no big deal. It’s not an issue for me,” said Randy Clouse, a shopper at Kroger.

According to Williams, it is not a cause for concern because the shortage is expected to be temporary.

“I think once banks start having their normal operations active again…Once the u.S. Mint starts producing coinage again in the normal way that they do and once people start spending more change I think the problem will probably clear up within the next month or two,” he said.