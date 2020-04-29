Cooper Farms donates 21,000 meals to Ohio foodbanks

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Cooper Farms, a farm and food company located in western Ohio, has made 21,000 donations of protein-rich meals over the past month to the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.
In a press release, the company said that they donated 6,000 pounds of turkey, about 27,000 dozen eggs and an additional 1,100 pounds of turkey burgers were donated to area groups providing lunches for children and meals after virtual church services.
Cooper Farms also donated $10,000 worth of gift cards from local restaurants and delivered them to hospitals serving each of the company’s four man communities.
