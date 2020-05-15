CompuNet patient service centers extend hours for COVID-19 testing

A scientist presents an antibody test for coronavirus in a laboratory of the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) at the InfectoGnostics research campus in Jena, Germany, Friday, April 3, 2020. An international team of researchers with the participation of the Jena Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) has developed a rapid antibody test for the new coronavirus. By means of a blood sample, the test shows within ten minutes whether a person is acutely infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (IgM antibody) or already immune to it (IgG antibody). The strip test is manufactured by the diagnostics company Senova in Weimar and is already on the market. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CompuNet Clinical Laboratories announced expanded hours for some of its patient service centers to accommodate the growing demand for both COVID-19 antibody testing and traditional lab testing.

“As physician offices experience an increase in patient visits – either in-office or virtual visits – the lab is experiencing increased test volumes,” said Teresa Williams, CompuNet COO. “In addition to an increase in our traditional lab tests, we are now seeing a spike in demand for COVID-19 IgG antibody testing.”

CompuNet’s new Saturday hours are 7:30 am to 4:30 pm at the following centers:

Beavercreek (both locations),

Dayton – Berry Building at Miami Valley Hospital,

Kettering (both locations),

Middletown at Atrium Medical Center, Springfield, and Troy’s West Main Street location.

CompuNet’s Miami Valley Hospital North and Upper Valley Medical Center locations are open from 7 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. CompuNet also offers Sunday hours, 8 am to 12 pm, at their Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center locations.

To learn more about hours and locations, visit https://www.compunetlab.com/locations.

To protect patients from possible COVID-19 exposure, both staff members and patients are required to wear a mask, social distancing is observed within the waiting area with limitations on the number of patients in a waiting room at a time. When a waiting room becomes busy, a patient may be asked to wait in their car until called in. Patients are permitted to bring one adult companion to assist. Children under the age of 18 are not permitted unless they are the patient. Each room is being cleaned after every patient visit and hand sanitizer is being made available to patients.

CompuNet began offering COVID-19 IgG Antibody testing to health care providers on April 27 and then opened up testing to the public the following week. If a patient believes they may have had COVID-19 at some time in recent months, they may want to consider being tested for the antibodies. CompuNet offers three options for testing:

People can ask their physician to order the COVID-19 IgG antibody test

Visit a CompuNet Patient Service Center without a doctor’s order and request the test

Make an appointment online for antibody test collection at the Premier Health Collection Center at UD Arena.

If an individual wants to order the antibody test without a doctor’s order, the cost is $65.

“IgG antibody testing is essential for epidemiological study to determine the extent of COVID-19 infection. This would detect individuals who have been infected or exposed to the virus but were never tested because they were asymptomatic,” said Dr. Ronald Chiu, CompuNet Medical Director. “As we begin to open our country, this data is not only important on a national scale but is also helpful to understanding what our community is experiencing.”

CompuNet’s COVID-19 IgG antibody serological test is performed at its lab in Moraine on the Abbott Architect instrument. This test has FDA Emergency Use Authorization approval.

To visit a CompuNet Patient Service Center for antibody testing, no appointment is needed. The cost is $65, payable by check or credit card and is available for individuals 18 years of age or older.