Community Golf Course to reopen May 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Golf Course will reopen Friday, May 15, after closing in April because of the pandemic.

During the initial reopening, golf carts will be limited to one person and tee-time intervals have been increased.

The course is asking that everyone wear masks in common public areas and maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet apart.

Additionally, bunker rakes, ball washers, water fountains and other commonly touched items have been removed from the course.

For a complete list of the new rules and guidelines please click here.