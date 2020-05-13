Community Golf Course to reopen May 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community Golf Course will reopen Friday, May 15, after closing in April because of the pandemic.
During the initial reopening, golf carts will be limited to one person and tee-time intervals have been increased.
The course is asking that everyone wear masks in common public areas and maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet apart.
Additionally, bunker rakes, ball washers, water fountains and other commonly touched items have been removed from the course.
For a complete list of the new rules and guidelines please click here.
