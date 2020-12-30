Community Blood Center seeks convalescent plasma donations amid COVID-19 surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the recent surge in local COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Community Blood Center is calling on survivors of the virus to donate their convalescent plasma.

According to the Community Blood Center, more COVID-19 survivors have donated their plasma in recent months compared to earlier in the pandemic, but donations have declined during the holiday season.

“It’s just something little that I could do to give back to them,” said Mickey Dickman, who donated her convalescent plasma Tuesday.

Dickman told 2 NEWS she recovered from COVID-19 a few weeks ago after becoming sick just before Thanksgiving.

She has donated blood before, she said, but it was her first time giving convalescent plasma.

“It takes a little bit longer but, again, is very simple,” Dickman said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,731 donors have given their plasma to the Community Blood Center, resulting in 3,930 doses for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, according to Mark Pompilio, public relations and marketing manager for the Community Blood Center.

In late November and early December, the CBC shipped an average of 230 doses of plasma per week to local hospitals, Pompilio said.

But donations have since declined. During the week of December 21, that number was down to 156 doses, Pompilio said.

“We know that the demand is just constant and consistent,” he said. “The unknown part is how is that going to change in the coming months.”

The Community Blood Center is now taking plasma donations seven days a week and is holding mobile plasma drives across the area, Pompilio said.

“If you know that you’ve got neighbors and friends that have experienced it … perhaps you can be motivated to sponsor a convalescent plasma drive,” he said.

“I know some people that have been hospitalized and some on ventilators, and if I can help somebody in that situation, I feel very grateful,” Dickman said.

Some of the qualifications for donors have changed in recent months, Pompilio said. You must have tested positive for the virus or for COVID-19 antibodies and be symptom-free for at least 14 days, he said.

Donors do not need to have previously donated blood, Pompilio added.

For more information on donating convalescent plasma, click here or call the Community Blood Center at 937-461-3220.