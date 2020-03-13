Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health says that starting next week local hospitals should have locations available for people to get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced that by the end of next week, she expects all hospitals in central Ohio will have multiple locations where people can get tested with a doctor’s order.

The announcement came during a news conference Friday, where it was Roberts also said 25 people in Columbus and Worthington area are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus.