TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — Five University of Tampa students are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during spring break, the school said.
The university said the students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break before testing positive. The school didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
The school did send its well wishes.
“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” UT posted on Twitter Saturday night.
The university switched to online classes only on March 17.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- College students in Florida test positive for coronavirus after spring break trip
- YMCA provides Pandemic Child Care Centers to essential workers in Dayton community
- New Apple update helps people know if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus
- Pandemic bonds prove good for investors, less so for nations
- US tourists stranded abroad desperate to secure return