Coaches, school officials optimistic about contact sports ahead of DeWine’s announcement

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some coaches and school officials say they’re optimistic their fall athletic teams will be able to move forward with their seasons as they await the governor’s decision regarding contact sports.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will announce Tuesday whether teams that play contact sports will be allowed to compete this fall.

Ohio currently allows contact within the rules of the game during practices and some scrimmages. Competition between schools is not allowed yet.

Although some high schools have chosen to suspend their fall athletic programs, other school officials believe their teams can move forward with competition safely.

“Give us a chance,” said Matt Burgbacher, head football coach at Tippecanoe High School. “Let’s try it.”

Burgbacher told 2 NEWS he’s looking forward to resuming full practices later this week; he temporarily suspended them for some athletes after a team member tested positive.

Despite the confirmed COVID-19 case, Burgbacher said he believes the season can and should move forward.

“The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association has given us some guidance of, ‘Hey, this is how all the schools need to follow this, and if everybody does this, we are making the game safe,'” Burgbacher said.

“We won’t be dealing with crowds,” said Rob Dement, athletic director for Centerville City Schools. “It’ll mainly just be the participants. And I really feel strongly that we all have really good processes in place that can keep the kids as safe as they’re going to be.”

Although five of the district’s athletes have tested positive, Dement told 2 NEWS he’s optimistic teams that play contact sports will be able to proceed with their seasons.

“Athletics plays just an unbelievable role across the board for these kids,” Dement said. “The mental health aspect, the socialization aspect.”

Competition began Monday for some of Centerville’s teams for non-contact sports, such as golf and tennis, Dement said.

Gov. DeWine is expected to discuss his decision during his 2 p.m. news conference Tuesday. You can watch it live on the 2 NEWS app.