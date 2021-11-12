CLEVELAND (WJW/AP)– The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals on Friday announced a vaccine mandate for their employees.

In a statement to FOX 8, the clinic said:

“Recently, vaccine requirements were announced for healthcare systems regulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In accordance with these federal mandates, we are requiring all of our U.S. employees and those who provide services with us to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by January 4th. Under the CMS rule, employees who are not fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022 and who do not have a religious or medical exemption that can be accommodated will no longer be able to work for us. In anticipation of this rule, we had enacted a COVID-19 Vaccine Validation Program to collect the vaccination status of all of our caregivers throughout our U.S. locations. We are proud that the majority of our caregivers are already vaccinated, and we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible. “

UH said it is doing the same:

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care providers. University Hospitals will comply with these requirements. The overwhelming majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to protect yourself against severe illness from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, and to limit the spread to others. Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have continued to rise to the occasion to serve our community, our patients, and to take care of each other.”

A coalition of 10 states has filed a lawsuit challenging the new rule by President Joe Biden’s administration requiring millions of health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The suit filed Wednesday in a Missouri federal court follows similar ones filed by Republican-led states against Biden’s vaccine requirements for federal contractors and businesses with more than 100 employees.

It contends the vaccine requirement issued by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid is unprecedented, unreasonably broad and infringes on states’ rights.

Biden’s administration has said its rules supersede state policies and are necessary. Joining the lawsuit were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Meanwhile, last week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and six other attorneys general sued the Biden administration saying that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can’t force tens of millions of Americans in the private sector to get the COVID shot.