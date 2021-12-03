CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio’s three major hospital groups made a joint statement Friday regarding a surge in COVID-19.

The release from Cleveland Clinic, The MetroHealth System and University Hospitals says health systems are seeing “unprecedented demand for inpatient care.”

In some cases, hospitals are nearing capacity, the release states.

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases, all three hospital groups are making adjustments to non-urgent surgeries at certain locations.

Here is the breakdown:

Cleveland Clinic will temporarily halt the scheduling of additional non-urgent inpatient surgeries requiring a hospital bed in all Ohio locations, except Euclid and Lutheran Hospitals, beginning Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled

MetroHealth is postponing some elective surgeries

is postponing some elective surgeries University Hospitals is currently rescheduling certain non-urgent surgeries at UH Cleveland Medical Center that require an inpatient stay for a short duration of time. At this time, UH Cleveland Medical Center continues to perform urgent surgeries and outpatient surgeries and procedures that do not involve an overnight stay

According to a press release, more than 90% of patients with COVID-19 in the ICU are not vaccinated.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 3,916 people in Ohio are receiving inpatient care due to COVID-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Northeast Ohio is seeing the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state.