Clayton closes city buildings to the public

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton said it will close city buildings to the public in accordance with Public Health: Dayton & Montgomery County’s stay at home order.

The City of Clayton administration offices, service garage and fire station will be closed to the public starting Monday, November 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, December 17. The city said the safety and health of our community, including residents, businesses, visitors and our employees is of the utmost importance.

Clayton said the changes to service delivery are being instituted for the short-term to mitigate exposure of the public and city personnel to ensure the continuity of essential services is maintained. Clayton staff will continue to work full time in their respective buildings during the temporary building closure.

City staff can be contacted via telephone at 937-836-3500, electronically through the general email, askclayton@clayton.oh.us, or departments may be contacted directly using the city directory on the City’s website.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to use phone, email or teleconferencing for meetings.

