Clark State to provide financial relief to students through CARES Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark State Community College said it can now provide financial relief to students through the CARES Act.

Clark State said in a release Thursday through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law last month, Clark State Community College will be granted $2.9 million, half of which must go directly to students whose education has been impacted by COVID-19.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said Tuesday the U.S. Department of Education distributed $388 million in funding to institutions of higher education in Ohio as part of the COVID-19 response. The higher education emergency relief fund was provided through the bipartisan CARES Act. Half of the monies will go directly to students to provide emergency financial support, while the other half of the funds will go to the institution to provide financial relief related to COVID-19 related expenses.

“The intent of the Act is to get the money to students quickly to help during this uncertain time,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “I want to express my sincerest gratitude to our congressional delegation, particularly Senators Brown and Portman and Congressmen Davidson and Jordan, for their support of college students in general, and community college students in particular. This formula took into account Pell eligibility, and those students are strongly represented at community colleges. We appreciate the focus on financial need.”

Clark State said it will use these funds for direct student support through the College’s already existing emergency grant process. In order to follow the guidance outlined in the CARES Act, Clark State will send the money directly to students; the student simply needs to apply.

Funds from the CARES Act will be available to Clark State students on a first-come, first-served basis until and monies designated for students are expended. The uses for these emergency funds include technology needs, food, tuition assistance, childcare, transportation, and more.

Students can complete an application and expect a response within 24-hours. Student applications are available online at https://clarkstate.academicworks.com/opportunities/903.

“Clark State is always focused on the needs of our students. We are committed to providing support services that enable them to be successful,” said Toni Overholser, director of the Clark State Foundation. “We understand that our students are struggling in this difficult time and want to assist them. Clark State has adapted its emergency fund application process in order to quickly support our students. We want to reassure students that we are here for them and, we will get through this together.”