Clark County to distribute masks to residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) ─ The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the City of Springfield, along with the Clark County Emergency Management Agency and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, will be distributing more than 100,000 masks to residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout our community.

The County said masks will be available for pick up at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24 as part of the national Drug Takeback Day event held by the Sheriff’s Office. The locations include:

Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield, Ohio 45503

Tecumseh High School, 9830 W. National Rd., New Carlisle, OH 45344

Governor Mike DeWine said on October 22 Clark County has been moved to the “watch-list” for counties who are at risk of moving to Level 4 – Purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System due to the spread of COVID-19. The county is currently listed as Level 3 – Red.

The City of Springfield and Clark County recently spent $20,000 in CARES Act funding to provide masks to residents and organizations. Earlier this week, the EMA distributed more than 36,000 masks to local agencies, including Second Harvest Food Bank, St. Vincent De Paul, Interfaith Hospitality Network and the Springfield Soup Kitchen, to provide to residents.

“As COVID-19 continues to have a major effect on our community, we hope residents will pick up masks and wear them to help stop the spread of the virus,” said EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick.

Clark County said the EMA is planning future mask giveaway events. For more information and a list of participating agencies, follow the Clark County Facebook page.