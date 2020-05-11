Clark County to began opening offices May 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Clark County offices, including commission departments located at the Springview Government Center, will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11.

Other departments include Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management, Personnel, Utilities, Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee.

The Ohio State University Extension Office located at Springview will remain closed to the public.

The Clark County Commission office, located on the fifth floor of Clark County Municipal Courthouse will also reopen on May 11.

The county has recently installed barriers in certain areas to limit interaction with the public and protect employees. The county will also ask those seeking in-person services to take several precautions including:

Submitting temperature checks.

Wearing appropriate face coverings out of respect for others.

Maintaining social/physical distancing of six feet at all times.

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services will remain closed, but some services will be available by appointment only. For more information visit clarkdjfs.org.