Clark County non-profits awarded CARES Act funding to support residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Four non-profit service providers in Springfield have been awarded $720,000 in competitive CDBG Targets of Opportunity CARES Act funding.

Clark County said Friday the funding will be passed down to the Clark County Community and Economic Development Department from both the federal and state governments. The funding will be used to support public services and public facilities projects to continue to prevent, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding was awarded to the following agencies:

Rocking Horse Public Health Center , $302,400: Construction of drive-through service delivery and exam room renovation for safe operations during COVID-19, including testing, immunization and patient visits

Safe Harbor House, $55,800: Installation of HVAC system upgrades for client safety during COVID-19, in addition to provision of services for increased need at facilities

Clark County will also receive funds for program administration. “All four agencies have worked extremely hard to help the community through this pandemic,” said Clark County Community and Economic Development Director Ethan Harris. “Each request will help the non-profits better serve their clients. We’ll work closely with them to implement programs and procure equipment.”