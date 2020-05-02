Clark County: Masks are a must in govt offices, municipal court

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County has issued an order that starting May 4 anyone entering county government offices or municipal court must wear a face mask.
The county explains in the order that anyone without business at its offices or courts should not come to said buildings, but that anyone who does enter will be subject to non-invasive healthcare screenings.
These screenings will be with a touch-free thermometer. Admittance into its buildings is dependent on the results of the test.
