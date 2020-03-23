Clark County confirms second positive case of COVID-19

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District on Monday reported the area’s second positive test result for COVID-19 in a Clark County resident.

The patient is a woman in her 60s and is a known contact of the first positive Clark County case. Health officials are conducting contact investigations with all positive cases and contacts have been asked to quarantine.

“Unfortunately, additional cases of COVID-19 in Clark County are inevitable,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health Commissioner. “We are urging residents to practice social distancing and follow the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”

To prevent the spread of disease, CCCHD encourages everyone to follow these effective practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces – doorknobs, light switches, keyboards, etc.

Follow social distancing recommendations from the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health