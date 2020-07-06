Clark County confirms first case of MIS-C, a syndrome caused by COVID-19 in children

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has confirmed its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a syndrome in children believed to be associated with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The patient is under the age of five and is currently recovering at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Health officials said that while the syndrome is very rare, it can be dangerous. MIS-C causes inflammation of the blood vessels throughout the body that can limit blood flow, damaging the heart, kidney and other organs.

Symptoms usually develop within four weeks of being exposed to COVID-19 and include fever, unusual weakness or fatigue, a red rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, red or cracked lips, red eyes, swollen hands or feet.

Officials said that MIS-C is treatable and that children showing symptoms should be seen by a doctor immediately.

“This is just another example of how dangerous this virus can be” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health Commissioner. “It is critical for Clark County residents to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus by continuing to follow recommended social distancing guidelines and wearing masks in public. Our community must keep protecting one another.