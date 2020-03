CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has confirmed two additional positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a release from the health district, one patient is a man in his thirties. The other is a woman in her seventies who is currently hospitalized.

The health district says the two new cases are not related to the first two cases and are not related to the Miami County long-term care facility.

They are also not related to each other.