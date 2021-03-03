Clark County’s health department starts distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) has added Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine to it’s list of vaccines being distributed to the public.

The new vaccine is a single dose which can be stored at more manageable temperatures, while Pfizer and Moderna still require two separate shots and subzero storage.

“This has just been really gratifying to be part of this, and I’ve heard a lot of my coworkers and volunteers say the same thing,” said Christina Conover, director of nursing for the CCCHD.

Conover’s coworker, nurse Tara Wagner, was the first to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today to husband and wife duo Dave and Linda Hayes. “To be able to let families reunite. I worked at the hospital then came to the health department I’ve seen both sides of it. I get emotional over it. It just means a lot,” said Wagner.

Dave and Linda Hayes (above) were the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the Clark County Combined Health District during a vaccine clinic on March 3.

The county’s Health Department is administering 3,5000 vaccine doses this week, with 300 of them being from Johnson & Johnson. County health officials say people can request certain vaccines, but aren’t always guaranteed.

Wednesday, March 3, is the final day for Ohio’s Phase 1B. Beginning Thursday, March 4, group 1C and Phase 2 will begin — which makes people 60 and older eligible as well as a new list of medical conditions and occupations.