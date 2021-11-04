CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District has started offering Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11. Following the FDA and CDC approval of the pediatric dose, Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) Commissioner Charles Patterson says they’re excited to finally start protecting our younger populations.

“This is the sort of…one of the last barriers that we’re able to hurdle here. Make sure that those parents that want their 5 to 11 year old’s to get vaccinated can do that very easily. There’s no cost to it,” said Patterson. Patterson says that CCCHD has ordered 900 of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 doses, in anticipation for vaccinating as many eligible kids as they can.

Pediatric Nurse Britney Bruce’s roll at the vaccine clinic is preparing the pediatric doses before they go into children’s arms. Bruce says she’s thrilled to be a part of history. “I think it’s so important now that we can vaccinate our 5 to 11 year old’s because kids can contract COVID just like everybody else. They haven’t been able to be vaccinated. It’s so exciting we can do a younger age group, and I can’t wait until we can get younger kids vaccinated.”

11 year old Olivia Driscoll and her two siblings all got vaccinated against the virus. “I just want everything to feel safer. I want everything to be back to normal. Even if it might not be completely back to normal, I want it to feel more normal,” said Driscoll.

Olivia’s mom Natalie Driscoll says she couldn’t be prouder of her children for how they handled getting the shot. “We’re obviously in favor of them getting it, but they also were super excited to get it. They understand why this is so important to them and the whole community.”

The vaccine is available by appointment only. Click here to schedule.